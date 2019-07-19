Sulphur man accused of indecent behavior with a 13-year-old girl

Edward Covert, 33 (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville | July 19, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 11:52 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says that it has arrested a man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to Sulphur Police spokesman Mel Estess, detectives learned that Edward Covert, 33, had inappropriate sexual behavior with thirteen-year-old girl while she was asleep.

Covert was arrested on July 15, 2019 and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Canaday set Covert’s bond at $250,000.

Sulphur Police Detective Justin Foster is the lead investigator on the case.

