Sulphur man accused of indecent behavior with a 13-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says that it has arrested a man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
According to Sulphur Police spokesman Mel Estess, detectives learned that Edward Covert, 33, had inappropriate sexual behavior with thirteen-year-old girl while she was asleep.
Covert was arrested on July 15, 2019 and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Canaday set Covert’s bond at $250,000.
Sulphur Police Detective Justin Foster is the lead investigator on the case.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.