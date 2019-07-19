Springer, Bregman propel Astros to 6-2 victory over Angels

Angels: Pujols left in the eighth inning with left hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day. ... RHP JC Ramirez, who had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last April, will have one more rehab appearance at Class A Inland Empire. Ramirez said he anticipates being ready by the beginning of August. Manager Brad Ausmus said the plan is to bring back Ramirez as a reliever when he is activated.