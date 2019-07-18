Saints make two roster moves on the day rookies report to training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rookies reported to training camp on Thursday, and the team wasted no time making two roster moves.
Undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was designated as reserved/did not report.
Granderson had been accused of inappropriately touching two women while in college at the University of Wyoming, and was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to reduced charges.
Granderson entered the plea to charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact, both misdemeanors, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors in Laramie, Wyoming. However, Judge Tori Kricken rejected the punishment of one year of unsupervised probation laid out in the deal after listening to emotional testimony from two students who say they were molested by Granderson as they slept at his apartment the night after Wyoming’s final game last year, the Laramie Boomerang reported .
Kricken said Granderson’s actions demonstrated “very little sense of responsibility.”
Wide receiver Emmanuel Butler was declared non-football injury status. Butler is an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona.
