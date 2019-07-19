Pelicans sign Lake Charles native Josh Gray to two-way deal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native Josh Gray is headed back to the NBA after signing a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
“It’s surreal. It’s huge not only for me and my family but for the city, state and the future,” Gray told KPLC 7 Sports. “I hope this signing inspires and motivates our youth.”
After signing a deal with the Changwon LG Sakers in 2018, Gray will make his return to an NBA roster occupying one of the Pels’ two two-way contract slots. Gray will likely spend the majority of 2019-20 in the G League.
The LSU product had a solid 2019 summer league playing for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.0 minutes. Gray said his summer league play received great feedback from NBA teams.
“I shot 49% from the floor, 45% from the 3 and 91% from the free throw line," admitted Gray. "I took my team to the final four and gained a lot of interest from NBA teams by playing fast, getting to the rim at will and making shots while making my teammates better.”
Gray last played in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season. He appeared in five games averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds. His NBA opportunity came following a strong two-year stint with the Suns’ G-League team, the Northern Arizona Suns. Gray averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 95 games with Northern Arizona.
