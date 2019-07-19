Newly added traffic lights along Hwy. 171 get mixed reaction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Newly added traffic lights going northbound on Hwy. 171 in addition to new traffic signals on the I-10 westbound exit ramp are causing quite the frenzy for drivers who frequently travel the area.
Louisiana DOTD recently installed the lights as a means to alleviate traffic in the area and overall, make the highway safer, according to DOTD spokesperson, Tammy York.
It comes as a relief for those living in the area, however, some drivers believe it will lead to even more traffic chaos.
“Right now it’s new and I’m not loving it but at the end of the day, I think it’s going to be a traffic jam," said one driver.
Over the years, traffic has picked up with motorists traveling northbound to Moss Bluff. The new traffic light has caught some drivers by surprise, and some not so much.
“It was very dangerous before so I’m very happy that they invested a light right there," said Amber Moore.
“When they were putting the lights up, I said ‘uh-oh, that’s going to be difficult’ but it is a good idea because the traffic has gotten so heavy,” said Elton Bernard Sr.
The new addition comes after a push from state representative, A.B. Franklin and residents who previously called the busy intersection a quote, “death trap”.
“You have the people exiting the off ramp that are trying to go one way and you have the folks traveling northbound on 171 trying to go one way,” said York.
“People got to remember there’s two lights instead of one, so that might be a problem for a while," said Bernard.
York said they’re hopeful the new signals will also make it easier for drivers wanting to make that left hand turn onto Moeling Street.
“Now that they’re both signalized, it allows that competition between the two movements alleviate that problem, so motorists leaving the off ramp can get where they want to go and then the motorists don’t have to compete with the off ramp."
Since the new lights have only been up for two days, DOTD says it will continue to monitor the area to add additional signs or striping where needed.
