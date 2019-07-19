Lake Charles man accused of raping 9-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
According to department spokeswoman Kim Myers, deputies received a complaint about indecent behavior with a 9-year-old girl on July 10, 2019.
During their investigation deputies say they found that Khalil D. Tyler, 23, of Lake Charles had inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions with the victim some time between June 17 and 22 as well as some time between July 1 and 7.
Deputies say that Tyler confirmed the allegations during their investigation.
Tyler was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 18 for three counts of first degree rape, two counts of attempted first degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Michael Canaday has set Tyler’s bond at $1,850,000.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Melanie Veillion is the lead investigator on this case.
