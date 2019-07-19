Indorama meets with surrounding community about the project’s future

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Just last month, Indorama decided to voluntarily quit operating the unit until they could do so smoothly, ending months of flaring.
“I didn’t care about the flare didn’t bother me one bit. It was the grumbling and the booming at night," Joe Richardson, a resident in the area, said.
“The months and months and months of sleepless nights is really what got us," Johnathan Brazzell, another resident, said.
After flaring, and plenty of noise, Indorama decided to voluntarily shut down operation of the unit until they could run it without issue.
“I think they anticipated a much quicker start up. I think they were maybe were a little bit optimistic in how fast they would be able to progress through. They didn’t anticipate having as many issues as they had to deal with along the way," Tony Barre, senior site director at Indorama, said.
Barre, who started as the site director in April this year, said while they’ve been shut down, there were hundreds of findings from a third party assessment they are now working to correct.
“We had four compressors we had difficulties with running on a stable basis. So, we identified the issues with those. We brought in the original equipment manufacturers, to make repairs on there. They’re actually on site this week and next week to make those repairs," Barre said. “We had significant process failing throughout the unit, so we had to open up and clean a lot of equipment to return it to its clean status so it’ll operate correctly.”
Barre said flaring shouldn’t have done on as long as it did. In fact, he said he promises upon start up, residents will not hear months and months of flaring.
“In a normal start up of an ethylene plant, you’ll always have flaring, same for a normal shut down. But the flaring window should be limited to 36-48 hours. The amount of flaring should get progressively lower throughout that period. There’s a number of things to minimize flaring upon start up, and also minimize the noise. Noise is created by steam, which is required to support the flare, less steam means less noise," Barre said.
Barre said after the corrections are made, Indorama should be up and running anytime between August 5 and August 12.
