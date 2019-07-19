Hot air balloons take to the sky with great weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With hot air balloons taking to the sky across Southwest Louisiana today and Saturday, the weather plays a huge part in the event’s success.
The forecast looks fantastic for a ride today and tomorrow with only a small rain chance through Saturday. Plenty of heat through the day will mean you should stay hydrated with afternoon heat indices up to 105 both days.
Local resident William Davidson took part in an untethered ride Friday morning and shared these beautiful sites from around the Lake area with KPLC.
The festival will feature a balloon glow and fireworks display each night at 8:30 p.m., a barbecue competition, and a beer festival on Saturday.
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
- Friday July 19, Faith and Family Night (Alcohol-Free)
- 3:00 pm - Gates open for VIP/youth group church groups
- 5:30 pm - General Admission gates open
- Worship Groups/Artists
- Main Stage
- Chasing Lions- 5:30 pm
- Trinity Baptist Church- 6:30 pm
- Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf)- 7:45 pm
- Jeremy Camp- 9:10 pm
- Second Stage
- No Supervision (Dance Team)- 6:00 pm
- Church of the King- 6:30 pm
- Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
- 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
- 9:00 pm - Fireworks
- Saturday, July 20
- Noon- Festival Gates Open
- 3:00-7:00 pm - Beerfest and Tastings (requires a Beerfest or VIP Pass)
- Local Artists Concert
- Main Stage
- Louisiana Express- 4:30 pm
- Rayo Brothers- 5:45 pm
- The Rougaroux- 7:00 pm
- Dustin Sonnier- 9:10 pm
- The Molly Ringwalds- 10:30 pm
- Second Stage
- Dance Team- 5:00 pm
- The La-Di-Das- 5:20 pm
- Gimmie the Key- 6:20 pm
- Rosedown Rockers- 7:30 pm
- Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
- 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
- 9:00 pm - Fireworks
Tickets can be purchased online HERE.
