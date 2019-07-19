FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend but rain is eventually on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news in the short term is that rain looks less and less likely to cause you problems for outdoor activities today and Saturday which means it will be hot, but rain is looking more likely by Sunday and much of next week as a disturbance late-weekend moves up from the Gulf. Next week’s rain chances will come from a cold front that makes a run towards Louisiana but still remains in questions as to how much overall cooler we get next week
Out the door this morning make sure to stay hydrated, but you can leave your umbrellas at home as nothing more than one or two isolated showers return this afternoon to SW Louisiana. High temperatures top out in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures between 100 and 105 from midday through late-afternoon. This is good news for the hot air balloon festival which should have no weather issues this evening for all the activities scheduled.
The same pattern of heat, humidity and very little rain threat continues into Saturday as we look for a near repeat forecast with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices around 103 to 105 during the afternoon. Just make sure to pack on the sunscreen tomorrow and be prepared to sweat. One or two isolated showers are certainly still possible, but the coverage will be limited to just a few spots across SW Louisiana that see the rain tomorrow.
A trough of low pressure moving up the coastline on Sunday will further increase rain chances late this weekend as it heads towards our coastline with a 50% chance of more numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon. This feature remains in place Monday and will mean another good rain chance to start the next week.
Next week is interesting in that we have a rare July cold front set to move into the state Tuesday, but likely not bring any real noticeable heat relief other than increased rain chances that will keep temperatures cooler Tuesday.
A split in computer models leaves some uncertainty whether the front actually makes it through the area or stalls closer to the coast which is the most likely scenario. If this happens, we’d likely continue to see additional rain chances Wednesday through Friday, but the forecast mid to late next week is highly dependent on the location of the front and drier air behind it.
For now, I’m leaving rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Friday but with the mention that if the front does nudge just far enough south and east, those chances would be significantly lower for Southwest Louisiana and there would also be a better chance for slightly cooler temperatures. We can only hope!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
