FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend but rain is eventually on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news in the short term is that rain looks less and less likely to cause you problems for outdoor activities today and Saturday which means it will be hot, but rain is looking more likely by Sunday and much of next week as a disturbance late-weekend moves up from the Gulf. Next week’s rain chances will come from a cold front that makes a run towards Louisiana but still remains in questions as to how much overall cooler we get next week