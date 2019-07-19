First Alert Forecast: Better chance for rain this weekend as the heat continues

Saturday will have rain chances go back up a little bit. It will be back to a 30% chance of rain. It will be a day with isolated showers and a couple storms. Overall, it will be a good day. There will still be plenty of sunshine a few passing clouds. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Any outdoor plans should be good to go, since any rain we see will be scattered and should not last all day. If you are going to the Balloon Festival, the heat will be more of an issue than the rain. Take sunscreen and make sure to stay hydrated.