First Alert Forecast: Better chance for rain this weekend as the heat continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, I decided to lower the rain chances to about 20%. So, there will be a little bit of rain, but not much. The little rain we see will not help the temperature cool down. Many areas will not see any rain at all. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s and feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. So, take your time in the heat and take frequent breaks by going inside every now and then.
This evening, temperatures will cool down only a little bit. It will still be very warm and humid. So, it should feel like the 90s all evening long, even though the actual temperature will be in the 80s. The few showers from today will come to an end around sunset. From there, I do not expect any rain. The Southwest Louisiana Balloon Festival starts this evening and it should be hot. I don’t expect any rain at the event today.
Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures have struggled to cool down over the last few night, and I expect more of the same tonight. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 70s. Some places may not fall out of the 80s at all tonight. Then the humidity will only make things worse. It should be a mostly clear night with no rain.
Saturday will have rain chances go back up a little bit. It will be back to a 30% chance of rain. It will be a day with isolated showers and a couple storms. Overall, it will be a good day. There will still be plenty of sunshine a few passing clouds. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. Any outdoor plans should be good to go, since any rain we see will be scattered and should not last all day. If you are going to the Balloon Festival, the heat will be more of an issue than the rain. Take sunscreen and make sure to stay hydrated.
Sunday will be about the same as Saturday, but with a few more showers. I have the rain chance up to 40%. So, it will be like a typical summertime day. Therefore, I would expect pop up showers and storms in the afternoon with more heat. The temperatures should top out in the lower 90s with the heat index getting up to at least 100 degrees. I still would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have on Sunday. There may be a few breaks in the rain allowing for you to get outdoors.
The daily thunderstorms will continue next week with some sunshine at times. I have a 40% chance of rain Monday next week. Not everyone will see rain, though. Those that do, will have some heavy downpours at times. That will at least help cool the temperatures down. Highs on Monday will still be around the lower 90s.
Tuesday will go up to a 70% rain chance. There will be some heavy rain at times along with a few storms. What’s odd is that a rare July cold front will be approaching. I do not think we will have any major impacts from this front. Just higher rain chances. Temperatures will not cool down much and it will still be hot. We will just have to wait to see where this cold front will stall. I have not ruled out the possibility of a little heat relief next week. At the very least, I would keep your umbrella nearby next week.
Some good news is that the tropics are quiet! There is nothing likely to develop in the next five days! After having Barry passing through not too long ago, we could use a break from the tropics. So, luckily, we will not have to worry about anything for a while. Don’t let your guard down though. It is still hurricane season, and we are yet to reach the peak of the season. Make sure to always have a plan in place.
