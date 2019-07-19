Cole K’s 11, Marisnick has 3 hits as Astros beat Angels 11-2

Marisnick has drawn the ire of Angels' fans this series after he ran over catcher Jonathan Lucroy in a home-plate collision July 7 in Houston. Lucroy suffered a concussion and is out for at least the next three weeks after having surgery on his broken nose. Marisnick was drilled between the shoulder blades by Angels reliever Noé Ramirez during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, when the teams nearly came to blows.