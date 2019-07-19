Catholic Charities taking applications for monthly groceries

”We have to spread it out because we can't handle all our clients on one morning. So, we separate it out. Currently at this food bank, we serve over 400 families each month. Another food bank is offsite at Golden Arms and we do about 50 families there, with USDA food. And then we have two food banks in Cameron, one in upper Cameron and one in lower Cameron. And we do anywhere from about 65 to 75 families at each food bank. But we also give out donated food for those who don't qualify for the USDA Second Harvest Food Bank. Maybe they have too much income or they don't bring us the requested documentation. We give them donated food. It's still the same types of food, just from a different food source,” said Watson.