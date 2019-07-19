Catholic Charities taking applications for monthly groceries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Crisp, fresh apples; juicy oranges; a bag of frozen blueberries. Those are just some of the healthy foods participants receive this month through Catholic Charities Food Bank at 1225 Second Street in Lake Charles.
Participants must re-register yearly, so the program complies with USDA guidelines.
"Once a year in July everyone has to re-register, regardless of how long you've been in the food bank or if you're new to the food bank. This is a good time to register because we have several wonderful volunteers who make it faster. If they're going to come and register, we need their ID, utility bill and proof of income," said Candace Hachtel, volunteer.
It only supplements a family's groceries, but for those like Peggy Scott, who is 76 years old and on a fixed income, it's a God send.
"The bottom line is when you get to the bottom of your checking account, you know that you have something you can depend on,” said Scott.
Peggy has been on the receiving end as well as a volunteer.
"I would just like to assure everyone that this program is the best program and that if you can be involved, make some time because they appreciate you," said Scott.
Food Bank Director Jessica Watson says by providing help they create hope:
"Lots of people who live in Lake Charles live off a very low income. It may be that they're working for minimum wage or they're on SSI or they get a small amount of retirement and if you don't have public housing the rent costs are very high," she said.
"We have a drive-through where you come, you show your food bank card and you drive through and get your food and we have it once a month at two different times depending upon your last name."
Those who don't need help may donate or volunteer to make life a little easier for who can use a hand.
“Right now, with our food bank. It's our annual registration for our Second Harvest Food Bank. Anyone in Calcasieu Parish can come and register. We give out food once a month. On a regular basis but currently you just need to come to sacred heart gym. On the corner of Mill and Louisiana. And we'll register you for food and then after that you'll come to Catholic Charities office on 1225 Second Street and we have the drive-through,” said Watson.
The day a person comes, depends on their last name.
”We have to spread it out because we can't handle all our clients on one morning. So, we separate it out. Currently at this food bank, we serve over 400 families each month. Another food bank is offsite at Golden Arms and we do about 50 families there, with USDA food. And then we have two food banks in Cameron, one in upper Cameron and one in lower Cameron. And we do anywhere from about 65 to 75 families at each food bank. But we also give out donated food for those who don't qualify for the USDA Second Harvest Food Bank. Maybe they have too much income or they don't bring us the requested documentation. We give them donated food. It's still the same types of food, just from a different food source,” said Watson.
“We’re sticking by the rules for Second Harvest USDA, but people who don't fit into those rules are given food from another food source so no one who needs food is turned away,” she said.
“We always accept monetary donations and we use those to buy different things that we don't get through the food bank. And we also get all the churches in the area will do food drives for us. Some churches give us cereal, some give us peanut butter, some give us jelly. So, we encourage all our churches in our diocese to help us collect food,” said Watson.
She says you don’t have to be any denomination to participate.
“The community helps us at large and we are not just for anyone who's Catholic. We are non-denominational when we help. We help anyone in the diocese area, the five-parish area, so anyone is eligible to receive assistance.”
Watson says volunteers are appreciated but must be trained.
“We have a volunteer process, where we’re going to start a new volunteer process, to include more orientations and training. So, if they’re interested in volunteering they can call and leave their name and number and we will call them back,” she said.
If someone is not sure where or when to register for other Catholic Charities Food Banks, call 337-439-7436.
Registration continues 9-11 a.m. On Friday, July 19 at the Sacred Heart gym near the corner of Mill Street and Louisiana. The gym is south of Mill Street.
