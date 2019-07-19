Calcasieu River now open to recreational boat traffic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River is now open to recreational boat traffic.
The Police Jury issued the closure on July 15 for the Calcasieu River, English Bayou, and all areas north of the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line, including the West Fork of the Calcasieu River, due to flooding caused by Barry.
Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the river’s level has receded and all restrictions have been lifted.
