Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approves convenience store amidst pushback from residents

“I live where all this mess is going on,” Catherine Witherwax, a resident, said. “We moved into our house ’76. This is all family homes. Mobile homes, town homes, other types of homes, but they are families living here. Parents, children, we raised our kids here, we wanted to grow old here. It’s not the same. This is a family residential. It is not commercial and they are saying this is in with what’s going on here. It’s not in with what’s going on here. These are families. We don’t need a gas station in our backyard. There are plenty of places in Moss Bluff to get gas. There are plenty of convenience stores. One and one tenth mile, there’s a convenience store. No problem. And there’s going to be another one right across the street from it. No problem. I’m begging you, look at what the area is. It is not commercial. I am sorry, it is not."