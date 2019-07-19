Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approves convenience store amidst pushback from residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There was lots of debate at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting Wednesday night regarding the rezoning of property at 1130 North Perkins Ferry Road from single family residential to light commercial development. The applicant plans to put a convenience store on the property.
The Planning and Zoning Board voted 5-for and 3-against to recommend that the request be granted with conditions.
“One is that there will be an eight foot privacy fence that is anywhere that is adjacent to a residential area and we are glad to stipulate to that," Tom Gayle, who attended the meeting on behalf of the applicant, said. "The second, or the second is already a part of the staff recommendation that is all inward facing light. The third is that traffic study will be done and we will stipulate and agree that we will actually conduct a traffic study if it is approved and the development goes forward.”
“Well, as far as I’m concerned, all of those things are fluff stuff that you’re saying, because I really don’t feel like this is the right place for this to be in my heart.” Sandra Treme, District 11 Juror, said.
“This is a part of the commercial corridor this jury adopted the ordinance and said this is a commercial gateway into Calcasieu Parish,” Gayle said. “This is a designated commercial corridor according to your ordinance and your statute and according to your map this is hashtagged in a commercial area. Granted it is close to residential homes. There are a lot of residential area here and that’s what makes it attractive because their convenience stores convenient to the residents. That’s where they want to be and the market indicates there is a need for them.”
“How many convenience stores are in Moss Bluff?” Treme asked.
“A lot.” Gayle responded. “I don’t know the answer.”
“Ok. So they don’t need anymore.” Treme said.
“Well, that is what the market is going to dictate.” Gayle said. “The question is land use and the Planning and Zoning Board said this is an appropriate land use according to this commercial corridor.”
Some of those living near the site spoke against the move to rezone.
“I live where all this mess is going on,” Catherine Witherwax, a resident, said. “We moved into our house ’76. This is all family homes. Mobile homes, town homes, other types of homes, but they are families living here. Parents, children, we raised our kids here, we wanted to grow old here. It’s not the same. This is a family residential. It is not commercial and they are saying this is in with what’s going on here. It’s not in with what’s going on here. These are families. We don’t need a gas station in our backyard. There are plenty of places in Moss Bluff to get gas. There are plenty of convenience stores. One and one tenth mile, there’s a convenience store. No problem. And there’s going to be another one right across the street from it. No problem. I’m begging you, look at what the area is. It is not commercial. I am sorry, it is not."
“That doesn’t match whats around there," Jared Martin, a nearby resident, said. “You can see all the homes. I understand growth and I understand development. You cannot deny it is going to happen. The property was commercial before, I understand that. I’m not against growth and development and putting a commercial property there as long as it’s in the best interest for Moss Bluff and the surrounding neighborhood. I don’t know if a convenience store is the right fit for this, maybe another daycare, a beauty salon, a strip mall, you could put a plumbing supply store in, air conditioning shop, I don’t know. I don’t think a gas station is going to work.”
“I do also agree that a convenience store is not the perfect, ideal thing,” Kevin White, CPPJ President, said. “We do have a lot in Moss Bluff. But here as a jury, as I told you on the phone several times, as the jury we are here to only rezone a piece of property. We don’t get to pick what establishment gets put here. All we as a jury can do here is say yes, it falls in line with the aesthetics as far as being zoned commercial. Which it is.”
At times Police Jurors seemed at odds as well.
“At the end of the day, this guy has to be able to do something with his property” Judd Bares, District 12, said.
“What he gets to do with his property is built single residential homes on that property," Les Farnum, District 15, said. "That’s what it is zoned for.”
The Police Jury at first denied the request, with Jurors Treme, McMillin, Latour, Landry, Farnum, Collins, voting to deny the request, while Jurors Mayo, Guillory, Guidry, Brame, Bares, Andrepont, and Abshire voted against denying the request. Juror Dennis Scott recused himself.
But a motion was made to approve the rezoning with stipulations by Landry. Those stipulations being an 8 foot fence being built on the property and a traffic study. Abshire seconded the motion.
In the end, the Police Jury approved the zoning change with the added stipulations.
Jurors Farnum, McMillin, Treme voted agianst the motion to approve, while Jurors Abshire, Andrepont, Bares, Brame, Guidry, Guillory, Landry, Latour, Mayo, and Collins voted for the rezoning. Juror Dennis Scott recused himself.
