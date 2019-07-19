Boil advisory issued for Fernwood subdivision in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the Fernwood subdivision.
This advisory includes Fernwood Drive and Lucas Lane.
The advisory comes after a shutoff to repair an 8 inch main line which caused the water pressure in the area to dip below the required level.
Officials say that the advisory will likely continue through the morning of July 20, 2019.
During the advisory all consumers are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice with it, brushing teeth with it, or using it in food preparation.
