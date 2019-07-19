Astros with 2 in 11th beat Texas 7-6, avoid 3rd loss in row

Astros: SS Carlos Correa, on the IL since May 27 because of a fractured rib, is expected to join Triple-A Round Rock to begin a rehab assignment as early as Monday. ... RHP Brad Peacock, out since June 28 with right shoulder discomfort, threw a bullpen Friday and is penciled in to start for the Astros on Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. ... INF Aledmys Díaz (left hamstring strain) ran the bases before Saturday's game, and is set to start a rehab assignment with Round Rock on Monday.