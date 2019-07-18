Teen dies after being ejected from truck bed near Iowa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D say that a teen has died after being ejected from a pickup truck during a vehicle accident near Iowa.
Trooper Derek Senegal says, State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Gro Racca Road near Willie Road around 12:15 p.m. on July 17, 2019.
During their preliminary investigation troopers say that the truck involved in the accident was traveling east when, for unknown reasons, the driver ran off the right side of the road which caused the truck to overturn.
State Police say that Adam Wyatt Sandhoff, 18, of Iowa, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck during the accident which ejected him from the vehicle.
Sandhoff was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries where he died later that evening, according to State Police.
The driver, whose name has not been released due to his age, was not injured and has been cited for careless operation and not having a driver’s license.
The crash remains under investigation.
