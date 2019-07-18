SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2019

July 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2019.

Isaac Leon Nash, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Manuel Lopez, 36, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; obstruction of justice.

Tevin Kade Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of fog lamps; possession of firearms or carrying concealed by a felon; second offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Martin Christopher Shaw, 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kaleb Gene Kibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; restrictions to tire equipment.

Edward Ross Covert, 33, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Carlton Lane Guidry, 50, Lake Charles: Attempted disarming of a peace officer; attempted resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 21, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Kimberly Nicole Bertrand, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Dustin Joseph Alexander, 29, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; violations of protective orders.

Jessie James Simien, 54, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; contempt of court.

Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Richard Linzey Tanner, 26, Westlake: Theft under $750; probation violation.

Adam Wayne Creel, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.

Earl Carson Butler, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Marlon Tyrek Thibodeaux, 21, Jennings: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Craig Patrick Henry, 64, Youngsville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jorge Nicolas Rodriguez, 58, Katy, TX: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine.

Cyle Harrison Burnett, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges); child endangerment (2 charges).

Treylon Tramon Tezeno, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (3 charges); underage operating while intoxicated.

