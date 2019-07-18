SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2019.
Isaac Leon Nash, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Manuel Lopez, 36, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; obstruction of justice.
Tevin Kade Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of fog lamps; possession of firearms or carrying concealed by a felon; second offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Martin Christopher Shaw, 51, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kaleb Gene Kibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; restrictions to tire equipment.
Edward Ross Covert, 33, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Carlton Lane Guidry, 50, Lake Charles: Attempted disarming of a peace officer; attempted resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 21, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.
Kimberly Nicole Bertrand, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Dustin Joseph Alexander, 29, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; violations of protective orders.
Jessie James Simien, 54, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; contempt of court.
Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.
Richard Linzey Tanner, 26, Westlake: Theft under $750; probation violation.
Adam Wayne Creel, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.
Earl Carson Butler, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Marlon Tyrek Thibodeaux, 21, Jennings: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Craig Patrick Henry, 64, Youngsville: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jorge Nicolas Rodriguez, 58, Katy, TX: Possession of four hundred grams or more of cocaine.
Cyle Harrison Burnett, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges); child endangerment (2 charges).
Treylon Tramon Tezeno, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (3 charges); underage operating while intoxicated.
