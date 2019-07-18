LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival begins Friday, July 19 through July 20 at the Chennault International Airport.
The festival will feature a balloon glow and fireworks display each night at 8:30 p.m., a barbecue competition, and a beer festival on Saturday.
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
- Friday July 19, Faith and Family Night (Alcohol-Free)
- 3:00 pm - Gates open for VIP/youth group church groups
- 5:30 pm - General Admission gates open
- Worship Groups/Artists
- Main Stage
- Chasing Lions- 5:30 pm
- Trinity Baptist Church- 6:30 pm
- Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf)- 7:45 pm
- Jeremy Camp- 9:10 pm
- Second Stage
- No Supervision (Dance Team)- 6:00 pm
- Church of the King- 6:30 pm
- Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
- 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
- 9:00 pm - Fireworks
- Saturday, July 20
- Noon- Festival Gates Open
- 3:00-7:00 pm - Beerfest and Tastings (requires a Beerfest or VIP Pass)
- Local Artists Concert
- Main Stage
- Louisiana Express- 4:30 pm
- Rayo Brothers- 5:45 pm
- The Rougaroux- 7:00 pm
- Dustin Sonnier- 9:10 pm
- The Molly Ringwalds- 10:30 pm
- Second Stage
- Dance Team- 5:00 pm
- The La-Di-Das- 5:20 pm
- Gimmie the Key- 6:20 pm
- Rosedown Rockers- 7:30 pm
- Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
- 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
- 9:00 pm - Fireworks
Tickets can be purchased online HERE.
