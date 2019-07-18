Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival begins Friday

July 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival begins Friday, July 19 through July 20 at the Chennault International Airport.

The festival will feature a balloon glow and fireworks display each night at 8:30 p.m., a barbecue competition, and a beer festival on Saturday.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

  • Friday July 19, Faith and Family Night (Alcohol-Free)
  • 3:00 pm - Gates open for VIP/youth group church groups
  • 5:30 pm - General Admission gates open
  • Worship Groups/Artists
    • Main Stage
      • Chasing Lions- 5:30 pm
      • Trinity Baptist Church- 6:30 pm
      • Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf)- 7:45 pm
      • Jeremy Camp- 9:10 pm
    • Second Stage
      • No Supervision (Dance Team)- 6:00 pm
      • Church of the King- 6:30 pm
      • Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
  • 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
  • 9:00 pm - Fireworks
  • Saturday, July 20
  • Noon- Festival Gates Open
  • 3:00-7:00 pm - Beerfest and Tastings (requires a Beerfest or VIP Pass)
  • Local Artists Concert
    •  Main Stage
      • Louisiana Express- 4:30 pm
      • Rayo Brothers- 5:45 pm
      • The Rougaroux- 7:00 pm
      • Dustin Sonnier- 9:10 pm
      • The Molly Ringwalds- 10:30 pm
    • Second Stage
      • Dance Team- 5:00 pm
      • The La-Di-Das- 5:20 pm
      • Gimmie the Key- 6:20 pm
      • Rosedown Rockers- 7:30 pm
      • Movie Night Showing of "Up"- 9:10 pm
  • 8:45 pm - Balloon Glow
  • 9:00 pm - Fireworks

Tickets can be purchased online HERE.

