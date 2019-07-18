RIVER STAGES: Most areas receding now except for the lowest portions of the Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news is that not only are we getting a much-needed break in rain this week, but locations along the hardest hit portions of the Calcasieu River basin are starting to see water recede today, with levels at Oberlin already back to below flood stage.
Further downstream, the river has crested in Kinder and is expected to drop to below the 16-foot flood stage later in the day Thursday, but locations along the lower portion of the Calcasieu River remain higher as the water flows downstream.
Gauges at Anthony Ferry and Dunn Ferry have crested, with the forecast at Sam Houston Jones State Park also showing the river has crested at that site as well. The park gauge should drop to below 7 feet today but remain above the 5 ft. flood stage through Friday.
The only major issues remain for those living along the river near Old Town Bay as an expected peak at 9.5 ft. is forecast today which would put the river at 1.5 ft. above major flood stage, and 5.5 above minor flood stage.
The gauge at the Saltwater Barrier is less than 1 ft. above flood stage and seems to be running a little lower than expected, but additional rises are still possible, with commercial traffic still the only boats allowed along the Calcasieu River today. Levels should improve and begin to stabilize over the upcoming weekend.
