Man arrested for terrorizing after post on Snapchat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Tennessee man has been arrested after a post on Snapchat, Kim Myers, spokeswoman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Lake Charles where a picture of a rifle was labeled, “Don’t go to school tomorrow.” Myers said the IP address on the picture linked it to a home on Lutte Tigre Lane.
Lucas J. McClellan, 22, of Nashville, confirmed to deputies he posted the picture. Myers said McClellan is visiting Lake Charles from Nashville.
McClellan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with terrorizing.
His bond is set at $5,000.
