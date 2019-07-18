LCPD offers burglary prevention tips

“If you arrive at your residence and you see that someone has broken in or believe someone has broken in, don’t re-enter the home," Moss said. "Call the police from your cell phone, go to a neighbor’s home. There’s no reason for you to go in and check to make sure they are still there or make sure they are gone. That’s something that might cost you your life if you do that. If you are in the home and realize it’s happening, exit out and don’t touch anything. There’s a good chance they’ve touched something and left some fingerprints behind.”