LC council approves $5 million budget supplement for infrastructure projects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a 6 to nothing vote Wednesday night, the city council approved a $5 million supplement, increasing the city’s total operational and capital budget to $13.3 million.
“We hear this cry from citizens, we hear it from city council, trust me, the mayor, the mayor sees it every time I drive home, our roads need work," Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Just over $10 million for asphalt overlays, $1.5 million for improving sidewalks, another $1.5 million for street striping and $299,750 to add more shelters to bus stops across the city.
“As many people know, we unfortunately have a lot of locations where the bus stop is basically a pole in the ground. It pains me every time I’m driving down the road and I see someone standing at the pole with the sun blazing down on them or it’s inclement weather," Hunter said.
All of these projects, the now $13.3 million budget will cover, according to the mayor.
“The city of Lake Charles is spending historic amounts of city dollars on transportation and infrastructure related initiatives more than we ever have in recent history for sure. We’re spending some record amounts and it’s necessary. It’s needed and we support this because the growth is here, the need is here," Hunter said.
Hunter said this money comes from the reserves of the overall city budget.
“This is being accomplished through current sources of revenue. There is no new tax on the ballot, there is no additional taxation to fund this,” Hunter said.
Councilwoman Mary Morris said this money is a step in the right direction for getting other projects completed.
“When you look at district A, which has, really you’re talking about the many many streets that have to be done in our area, you’re talking about 15.8 miles," Morris said. “I understand you’re putting more money, and I do appreciate that, but we have much more to do.”
Now that this budget has been approved, the process to start these projects can begin. The city said residents can see work start within the next year.
