Lake Charles police say incident on Lucille Street investigated as murder-suicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say the incident on Lucille Street Wednesday evening is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Officers responding to a welfare concern at the home on Lucille Street, between Ernest and Ryan streets, found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Larry Moss, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Moss identified the deceased as Mary Jane Casey, 68, and Chad Edwin Reeves, 47, both of whom were residents of the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
