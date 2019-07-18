KPLC investigates claims made against local dog boarding facility Bark Park

“I was an employee at Bark Park for 1 year. When I started the conditions in the building were not good and only got worse by the time I left. Nothing was done to update or fix anything in my time at working at Bark Park. We went most of the summer without any A/C, when we informed Tyler Bruno that the dogs could not be left in this heat he said they would be fine. It wasn’t till the beginning of July that he got a A/C unit in the back that barely cooled the place off. The kennels shown in the photos are the same broken kennels that were there when I was working there. We constantly asked him to fix them and he did nothing. We had multiple meetings with him on the conditions that the dogs were in and also the working conditions and he showed no interest. He once told me “they could be worse”. Even when the mice were falling from the ceiling and mice feces would be all over the kitchen, dog food, and bowels. They were so many of them by the time that I left I could hear them crawling in the walls. We would have to constantly beg him for supplies. We would go without supplies for sometimes weeks. So some staff would resort in going to buy it themselves. He encouraged us to lie to the customers multiple times about the a/c and the conditions. He as never willing to work with us and the issues we had. He never showed any interest in speaking with us or helping us. When I was employed there neither owners were ever there. If they did come in they would grab what they needed and leave without speaking a word to any of us. He had issues buying a simple light bulb for us in the bathing room and also the front. If anything cost money he didn’t’ want to hear about it. I do not wish for Bark Park to be shut down. I really hope they have the decency to sale it to someone that cares about the animals and the business. Not just someone that’ll take action when someone exposes them like they have done.”