Hometown Heroes: VFW Post Christmas Card in July program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is less than six months away, but members of a local VFW auxiliary are busy getting ready to make the holidays more enjoyable for service members. Yes, it is July, but their Christmas Card program for soldiers must get started early.
"There are a lot of individuals who are serving overseas and they may not have family," said Mike Palmer, commander for VFW Post 2130. "They may not get a lot. So what we're trying to do is show our support to those individuals."
Later this month, the post and its auxiliary will hold a "Christmas in July" card writing party at the post home at 5676 Lake St. in Lake Charles. They're inviting the public to come out and take part.
"It's very important that we express our appreciation for our current active military," said Patty Palmer, a member of the auxiliary. "To let them know that what they do for us is very important and we appreciate it."
Volunteers are asked to write a short personal message with their card.
“We might never know what we’ve done for that individual, the card they get, they might be going through something emotionally and read this card,” said Vietnam veteran Jesse Curry.
"It might uplift them. That's one of the reasons I think it's important to continue to do this. Because we're doing something that's going to help someone else."
Post members are also collecting items for soldier care packages, including those for military dogs. The “Christmas in July” party will be held Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 pm at the VFW home at 5676 Lake street, near Ham Reid Rd. For more information, call 337-477-7546.
