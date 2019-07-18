FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat with storms in the mix by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our current weather pattern presses forward another day with a near repeat forecast for this Thursday. Lots of hot, hazy sunshine will give way to a fast warm-up in temperatures that just barely start off below the 80s this morning. Look for the heat index back up to 105 and a few widely scattered afternoon storms to pop up as a result of the heat. It’s just the normal summertime regime, nothing new here!
The pattern holds Thursday and Friday, although I do expect a few more in the way of widely scattered afternoon storms as deeper tropical moisture off the Gulf begins to surge northward in advance of even better rain chances this weekend. The good news is that Saturday or Sunday appear to be a total rainout, but the bad news is that anything outdoors may have to deal with several afternoon thunderstorms that will be likely, especially by Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves up the coastline, igniting a good coverage of afternoon summertime storms.
Into next week, some rare changes to the pattern will come as a late-July front sweeps down from the north and increases the threat for rain and storms by Tuesday. There is question as to how far south this front makes it before stalling out, which could mean some slightly cooler than average temperatures by mid to late next week, although if the front stalls out over us, then increased rain chances will likely be the result most of next week which would also provide heat relief as well.
The tropics look good again today with no new development over the next 5 days, and as river levels remain high again today along the Calcasieu, little to no rain the next few days is certainly good news for those locations that are finally starting to recede!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
