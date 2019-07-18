FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat with storms in the mix by the weekend

Into next week, some rare changes to the pattern will come as a late-July front sweeps down from the north and increases the threat for rain and storms by Tuesday. There is question as to how far south this front makes it before stalling out, which could mean some slightly cooler than average temperatures by mid to late next week, although if the front stalls out over us, then increased rain chances will likely be the result most of next week which would also provide heat relief as well.