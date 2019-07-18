First Alert Forecast: Heat remains the same with rain chances increasing by this weekend

Friday will be more of the same, but with rain chances up to about 30%. So, there will be a little bit of rain, but not much. The little rain we see will help the temperature cool down, but only in those places with rain. Many areas will not see any rain at all. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s and feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. So, if you are one of the few to see rain, enjoy the cooler temperatures.