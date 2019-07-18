Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide, according to Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
The investigation began after deputies received a call around 5 p.m. about a body at the end of a road in the DeQuincy area.
The victim is believed to be an African American male, age unknown, according to Sheriff Mancuso. Deputies are working to identify the deceased and the cause of death. It is believed to be a homicide at this time.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are currently at the scene gathering evidence. The coroner’s office has been dispatched to the location.
The investigation is ongoing and KPLC will update this story with more details as they become available.
