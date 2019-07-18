Avoiding camera hackers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ve seen it happen in movies, you’ve heard the horror stories, maybe it’s even happened to someone you know.
Camera hacking is a real thing; it does happen and it’s scary. Someone could potentially gain access to your camera on your phone, computer, or home security system.
The good news is there are some steps you can take to protect yourself, and lower your chances of becoming a victim.
First off, update all of your software and firmware. That’s the best way to make sure you have the latest and best security for your device.
Next, if you use video messaging apps, think about using the website instead of the app. When you download an app and that little message pops up (that you probably don’t read), and you hit accept, you’re giving those apps permission to use your camera.
That’s not to say those apps are using your camera without permission, but it’s just another, easier avenue for hackers to use to get access.
On a similar note, you’ve probably seen a popular app in the recent weeks that shows you what you’ll supposedly look like in old age. It seems like just about everyone has tried it. Have you thought about the information we just gave to a random company that you know nothing about?
There are reports that this app’s developer is based in another country, and now that app could own access to over 150 million people’s faces. It’s just something to think about.
If you want to see which apps on your phone have access to your camera already, you can check that in settings.
For step by step instructions on how to do that on your iPhone, android, or computer, click HERE.
Lastly, and this works best with your computer, but it could work on your phone too: use some tape.
There’s nothing some old fashioned duct tape can’t fix. Just put a small piece of tape of your camera, and problem solved.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.