Woman arrested for DWI after allegedly backing into patrol vehicle, leading deputies on chase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center after backing into a Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, then leading deputies on a nearly three-mile chase on Sunday, authorities say.
Deputies responding to a residence on E. Jim Pickens Road in reference to a 911 hang-up call found Marilyn Clavier, 54, standing outside her vehicle at her home, screaming, said Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. Clavier locked herself in her vehicle and when given verbal commands to get out of the vehicle, started it and backed into a Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, nearly hitting two deputies.
Clavier then put the car in drive and ran over cinder blocks lining the property roadway as she left the property, Myers said. After a pursuit that lasted nearly three miles, Clavier’s vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of La. 27 and Napoleon Street.
Myers said Clavier was transported to a local hospital after deputies obtained a warrant to have her blood drawn for a toxicology report.
She was then booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for third-offense DWI, two counts of aggravated assault, hit-and-run driving, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of marijuana. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $11,750.
Deputy Britt Poindexter is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.