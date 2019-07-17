SWLA Arrest Report - July 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 16, 2019.
Dennis Dwayne Larue, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Christopher James Mouton, 39, Eunice: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Demarcus Dewayne Thomas, 24, Lake Charles: Theft under $750.
Delgraco Andre Fortune, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Richard Paul Hogarth, 63, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Caleb Tyler Landry, 30, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.
Eva Jeanette Watson Vanwinkle, 54, Singer: False representation.
Tabatha Lee Langley, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Lucas James McCleallan, 22, Nashville, TN: Terrorizing.
Steven Corey Lebleu, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; importation, manufacture, or dealing without a registration.
Charles Andrew Willis, 41, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 30, Westlake: Federal detainer.
Angela Marie Haessly, 38, Logansport: ARDC detainer.
Khalil Gavon Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Automobile insurance policies.
Darnell Williams, 63, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime or wile in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Seth Vicnent Arnold, 28, Lake Charles: Intentional littering; possession of stolen things under $1,000; switched license plate.
Daniel Wayne Burgess, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (3 charges); carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance; manufacture and possession of a bomb; possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Leary Allison, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (3 charges); carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance; manufacture and possession of a bomb; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Henry Johnson, 24, Sulphur: Driver must be licensed; third offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Courtland Donte Murray, 21, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Mark Nelson Robles, 40, Sulphur: First offense possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (3 charges); carrying of weapons during a crime or in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance (2 charges); alteration or removal of identifying numbers on a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
