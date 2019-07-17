State Police release details of fatal three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Vinton

By Patrick Deaville | July 17, 2019 at 5:59 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 12:52 PM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D have released details of a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on I-10 about 4 miles west of Vinton around 6:30 p.m. on July 16, 2019.

According to Trooper Derek Senegal the crash claimed the life of Stephen Duane Bertram, 54, of DeQuincy.

During their preliminary investigation State Police found that an 18-wheeler being driven by Justin Anthony Chong, 34, of Asheville, North Carolina, was traveling east on I-10.

State Police say that for unknown reasons, the 18-wheeler ran off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, and struck a pickup truck as well as a SUV being driven by Bertram that were both traveling west along I-10.

Bertram sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Chong, along with his 3-year-old and 8-year-old juvenile passengers received minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital.

State Police say that toxicology samples are being obtained and charges against Chong are still pending.

