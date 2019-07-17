Sports Person of the Week - Keylee Izard

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - From the time Keylee Izard was able to get on a horse, she dreamed of becoming a world champion Cowgirl. Last week, at just 9 years old, she made that dream a reality at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo.
“It feels amazing," said Keylee Izard. "I really don’t know what I’d do without all my horses that help me do that. I am so blessed to have them.”
Keylee came in first in Pole Bending, giving her the title of Little Wrangler World Champion, but her success didn’t stop there. She also placed third in the world standings in Barrel Racing. Keylee’s haul included the world champion saddle, seven trophy belt buckles and a pair of spurs. She said it takes real commitment to be able to accomplish all of that.
“A lot of hard work, every day," Izard said. "If you keep on practicing every day then hard work pays off.”
The Cowgirl isn’t even close to being done, in fact, she’s just getting started. She already has her next goal in mind.
“I’m going to try my best to make it to the Junior American,” said Izard.
To do that, Keylee will need to place in the top 10 at the Junior American Qualifier event in 2020.
