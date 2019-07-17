SEC Media Days features Alabama, Arkansas, Miss. St., and SC on Day 3

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and South Carolina are appearing for interviews on the third day of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.
Alabama and Arkansas were paired together for the morning session. Mississippi State and South Carolina will be in the afternoon.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban fielded some questions about his team’s 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
“I don’t know if you ever get over things like that,” said Saban.
“Coach Saban is really hard on you," said Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “A lot of people don’t like someone like that. But I think everyone needs someone like that in an organization.”
Tagovailoa was asked about linebacker Dylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native who attended U-High before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.
“Dylan doesn’t do much talking. He’s quiet. He lets his playing do all the talking,” Tagovailoa stated.
“I’m a perfectionist, just like Coach Saban,” Moses said. “I’m a natural born leader.”
How close was he to wearing the Purple and Gold?
“Whenever I was a recruit, I did say if Coach Miles wasn’t going to be there, I wasn’t going to go to LSU and that still sticks to this day,” Moses stated.
“You being the best version of you possible and growing into the individual you’re supposed to be and I wanted to put myself in the best position to be able to do that and I just didn’t feel like staying home would be something that would make me grow as a player, person, and man and in order to grow, you have to put yourself in uncomfortable positions, so that’s what I did. And I knew Coach Saban would take me under his wing and I could learn from him,” Moses added.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said he has 52 freshman (of some kind) and 28 sophomores. The Razorbacks are a young team. Morris added a lot of those freshmen will play this season.
“Woo pig sooey!” said Arkansas senior running back Devwah Whaley. “When I first was being recruited and when I first took a visit, I didn’t think it was strange. I thought it was different. It’s very unique in a way. I never heard anything like it and I fell in love with it.”
What about those cowbells in Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville?
“I love it,” said head coach Joe Moorhead. “It’s like Saturday Night Live. ‘More cowbells.’ I wear a double headset, so I really don’t hear it unless I kind of take it off.”
“I love it; it’s unique,” added Bulldogs senior tight end Farrod Green. “That’s what I love about Mississippi State. And, it’s pretty quiet when we’re on the field offensively, but the defensive guys tell me they can’t really hear too much, so they don’t pretty much like it.”
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the SEC West last season.
LSU’s coach right now, Ed Orgeron is a lot older than you. Do you see any similarities?
“He’s a lot older than me ... and he looks a lot older than me, too!” said South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, a former LSU assistant under Nick Saban. “You see those things they’re putting out on Twitter now? He looks a lot older than me. Steve Ensiminger, his OC (offensive coordinator), looks a lot older than him!”
Did you do that to yourself today? Try the app?
“No. I’m not an app guy," Muschamp replied and laughed.
