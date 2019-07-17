SEC Media Days features Alabama, Arkansas, Miss. St., and SC on Day 3

“You being the best version of you possible and growing into the individual you’re supposed to be and I wanted to put myself in the best position to be able to do that and I just didn’t feel like staying home would be something that would make me grow as a player, person, and man and in order to grow, you have to put yourself in uncomfortable positions, so that’s what I did. And I knew Coach Saban would take me under his wing and I could learn from him,” Moses added.