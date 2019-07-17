REPORT: McNeese baseball assistant Will Fox to join Texas A&M as an analyst

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese assistant coach Will Fox is set to join Texas A&M in the fall as an analyst for the baseball team, that according to a report from TexAgs.com, KPLC sources have confirmed the report.
Fox spent the 2019 season as a volunteer/assistant pitching coach for McNeese after spending the 2018 season as a student assistant.
Fox, a native of Montgomery, signed with TCU out of high school before transferring to McLennan CC. He then finished his career with the Pokes.
Fox played two seasons for the Cowboys at shortstop and helped McNeese win the 2017 regular season Southland Conference championship for the first time in 11 years.
As a junior at McNeese, he started 54 games at shortstop and batted .258. He had eight extra-base hits and drove in 21 runs while scoring 19 times. As a senior Fox batted a career-best .291 with a homer, eight doubles, two triples and 26 RBIs.
