Oakdale High School floods during Barry

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - After the flooding, comes the drying.
With the recent heavy rain, Allen Parish saw a lot of flooding. In Oakdale, the high school took on the most water; the most water the principal said he’s seen there.
“Once we got here, we removed, I would say, 15 to 20 shop vacs full of water out of here. Several, several hundred gallons I would say," Brad Soileau, the principal, said.
Soileau said the campus has flooded before, but not like this.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it at this magnitude before, where so much water came in the building at one time. It actually got into some of our outer buildings that I’ve never seen it get into, so, I’ve seen similar, but not as bad," Soileau said.
The weight room, the courtyard and classrooms are where a lot of the water stayed and caused damage.
“You can see in the classrooms where a lot of them were damaged, from where the water sat for several hours," Soileau said, surveying one of the classrooms.
While he said he wishes there were more ways to prevent something like this from happening again, it’s really hard to do.
“I think there’s some drainage things we can do to improve our facilities, but I think honestly, in a situation like what happened the other day, with that much rain, I don’t know what anyone could do. The rain would just not drain. You can’t get it out quick enough, I don’t know really what you could’ve done to keep the water from coming into the school," Soileau said.
Soileau said now’s crunch time to get the floors waxed and the campus back-to-school ready.
“There’s a lot to do in the summer. Maintenance getting the building ready, they go in and they get all the rooms repainted, and get all the rooms, floors waxed. There was a lot of damage, so to say 'you had all summer to get this done, now I need you to get it done in three weeks," Soileau said.
Soileau said he’s confident the school will be back in shape before the first day back August 9.
