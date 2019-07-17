LEGAL CORNER: What are employers’ responsibilities to employees regarding payroll during an evacuation?

If what the viewer is asking is whether or not they are entitled to possibly draw an early, pre-evacuation paycheck, the law does not require the employer, even during a disaster declaration, to change the normal pay period and procedures. Conversely, an employer is not freed from the obligation to pay employees during a disaster, and in fact, one of the very rare instances in Louisiana law where one can recover attorneys’ fees is if someone is forced to sue for their paycheck. However, to avoid such a situation, an employer could probably send your check to your last known address, which is likely the one you evacuated from! Still, with the changes in technology allowing electronic communication at all times and from different areas, logically it makes sense for employers to coordinate their employees’ getting paid, but they are not legally obligated to change anything.