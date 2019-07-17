Iberia Parish deputy killed in mobile home fire in Erath; another deputy injured

ERATH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed in a mobile home fire in Erath Tuesday, July 16. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is investigating the case.
Officials with LAOSFM say the Erath Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at a mobile home in the 2400 block of Conrad Road around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters found one man in the home suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. The body of another man was later found in the home in the remains of a hallway. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators with LAOSFM say the men, who were roommates, were asleep when the fire started. The surviving roommate says he awoke to loud sounds and found the trailer was full of smoke. He was able to escape through a bathroom window. Once outside, he reportedly tried to get his roommate out of the mobile home, but without success.
Officials identification from the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office is still pending, but the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says the victim is Paul Lancon, 35, a lieutenant with the office. The sheriff’s office says the other man is also one of their deputies.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but LAOSFM believes it may have been an electrical malfunction. It’s also unclear if there were working smoke alarms in the mobile home or not. Anyone in need of a smoke alarm should visit lasfm.org for more information.
