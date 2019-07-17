How to file a flood insurance claim

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Barry, you may be in need of filing an insurance claim.
If that’s the case, FEMA has some tips on how to file a claim.
Preliminary estimates show that Barry dropped more than 23 inches of rain in Ragley and more than 18 inches in Oberlin.
Flooding is generally not covered under standard insurance policies, but flood insurance is available under FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and some private insurers, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. See tips more tips from the Department of Insurance HERE.
STEP ONE: NOTIFY YOUR INSURER TO START THE CLAIMS PROCESS
After experiencing a flood, contact your agent or insurance company to file a claim. Make sure you have the following information handy:
- The name of your insurance company
- Your policy number
- A telephone and/or email address where you can be reached at all times
An adjuster should contact you within a few days of filing your claim. If you do not hear from an adjuster, you can contact your insurance agent or company again.
STEP TWO: DOCUMENT THE DAMAGE
Separate damaged from undamaged property. Your adjuster will need evidence of the damage to your home and possessions to prepare your repair estimate.
- Take photographs of all of the damaged property, including discarded objects, structural damage, and standing floodwater levels.
- Make a list of damaged or lost items and include their date of purchase, value, and receipts, if possible.
- Officials may require disposal of damaged items so, if possible, place flooded items outside of the home.
STEP THREE: COMPLETE A PROOF OF LOSS TO SUPPORT YOUR CLAIM
Your adjuster will assist you in preparing a Proof of Loss (which is your sworn statement of the amount you are claiming including necessary supporting documentation) for your official claim for damages. A Proof of Loss can be many things, but must contain the specific details set forth in the Standard Flood Insurance Policy. You'll need to file your Proof of Loss with your insurance company within 60 days of the flood. This document substantiates the insurance claim and is required before the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or insurance company can make payment.
You’ll receive your claim payment after you and the insurer agree on the amount of damages and the insurer has your complete, accurate, and signed Proof of Loss. If major catastrophic flooding occurs, it may take longer to process claims and make payments because of the sheer number of claims submitted.
