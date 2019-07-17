FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A needed break in rain gives rivers a chance to drain

Rain chances will be on the low side for the next few days as the big Bermudan high-pressure ridge from the east makes a return over the next several days, keeping a light southerly onshore wind, fairly quiet weather and nothing more than a few pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon. There are some indications that rain chances will begin to increase a bit more over the upcoming weekend a slug of deep tropical moisture moves up the Gulf, although this will not be associated with any sort of tropical system.