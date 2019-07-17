FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A needed break in rain gives rivers a chance to drain

Heat and humidity will again be the big story today, but a much-needed break in the rain will give another day for water levels to begin receding along the Calcasieu River after some gauges neared a crest on Tuesday. Levels are still very high as river traffic remains closed to recreational boaters as some locations have still yet to crest further downstream. The drier forecast is good sign that things shouldn’t get any worse with regards to additional rain that would cause anymore rises further upstream today.
As temperatures quickly rise this morning, dew points in the upper 70s to near 80 will make for exceptionally high heat index values during the morning hours. Those feels like temperatures will be in the 90s even before sunrise and should be near 100 by mid to late-morning. Actual air temperatures won’t top out much above the lower 90s with a small breeze off the Gulf today helping to cut the heat slightly for areas closer to the coastline as compared to locations further inland.
Rain chances will be on the low side for the next few days as the big Bermudan high-pressure ridge from the east makes a return over the next several days, keeping a light southerly onshore wind, fairly quiet weather and nothing more than a few pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon. There are some indications that rain chances will begin to increase a bit more over the upcoming weekend a slug of deep tropical moisture moves up the Gulf, although this will not be associated with any sort of tropical system.
Saturday and Sunday will both bring a slightly higher 40% rain chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that will return during the daytime hours. This will help out the hot temperatures a bit but these increased rain chances could pose some problems for your outdoor plans, although it’s nothing that isn’t common in our summer weather here in Southwest Louisiana.
The tropics are finally calming down which isn’t unusual as it is still early in hurricane season, so don’t expect any new formation over the next several days. The remnants of Barry have made it all the way up into the Chicago area this morning and bringing heavy rain and a flood threat to portions of the upper mid-western states after resulting in more devastating flooding over parts of south-central Arkansas on Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
