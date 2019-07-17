First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with limited rain chances this week

Overnight, the temperature will still be very warm. It will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. Some places will struggle to fall out of the 80s. With the humidity, it will at least feel like the 80s all night. Near the coast, it may feel like the 90s. So, if you are going to be out late, you will still need to stay hydrated since it will be so warm. It will also be partly cloudy with no rain.