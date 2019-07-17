Assessment teams to survey damage in Allen Parish

ALLEN PARISH La. (KPLC) - Two Public Damage Assessment/ Individual Assessment teams from GOHSEP are being put into place to survey flood damage caused by Barry, according to information from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The teams will assist in evaluating the damage to residences or property for the emergency declaration made by the State of Louisiana.
Once the teams are put in place, a contact point and phone number will be published for residents to request a survey, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office says, Allen Parish residents can call or text 211 and the service will give information on where to report damage to until the assessment teams are in place.
