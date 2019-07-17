Amber Alert from Arizona canceled after children found in Louisiana

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman at the center of an Amber Alert were found approximately 1,000 miles from where the alert was issued.
Now the pair are in police custody and their children are safe.
Louisiana State Police confirmed overnight that Jerry Jay Kirkley and Melissa Joy Gladden were found along Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish. Their two children were also found safe.
According to a Facebook post made overnight, troopers spotted the couple’s 2008 Dodge pickup just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
An Amber Alert had been issued out of Arizona, where authorities said two children were taken from the Arizona Department of Child Safety early Tuesday morning. The children were two-years old and 5-months old.
The Amber Alert stated the parents were traveling to Louisiana or Mississippi in a vehicle with a Louisiana license plate.
