Waterways closed due to excess rainfall

Calcasieu Parish (KPLC) - The Calcasieu River, West Fork, and English Bayou are currently closed until further notice.
Rainfall caused by Barry has put residents who live along closed rivers in a tough spot.
Lieutenant Ron Johnson with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division says the high water levels are due to a combination of areas.
"Some of it’s local rain some of its Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis all the parishes to the north,' Johnson said. "All that water dumps into the river systems which all end up into the Calcasieu river, and as it flows into the south it gets backs up.
This results in the rising of water levels, making it a hazard for boaters and residents alike.
Danny Rose lives on South Perkins Ferry Rd, along the Calcasieu River. He worries current water levels could harm boaters.
“I’ve got about 3 1/2 foot of water on my dock right now,” Rose said. “All it takes is one person freelancing or doing what they’re not supposed to do to destroy peoples property.”
Johnson urges the public to stay aware.
“Anytime the water gets this high, you have all kind of obstructions that are on the bank,” Johnson said. "Logs, trees, benches, chairs, things in people’s yards that break free float down the river. It’s a hazard to hit with a boat.
This river has flooded several time in the past two years. This is why authorities warn residents to take caution.
“If you have to go in the water be 100% safe," Johnson said. "Report it if you’re going so we know who you are and where you are and that you’re going to be there.”
The National Weather Service forecasts the Calcasieu River to crest at Old Town Bay around 9 and a half feet by late Wednesday or early Thursday. It will be closed until further notice.
