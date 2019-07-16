SWLA Arrest Report - July 15, 2019

July 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 15, 2019.

Oscar Lewis Perez, 47, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Vanessa Ann Deshotel, 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Walter Dejesus Garcia, 37, Vinton: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.

Kody Paul Myers, 29, New Iberia: Strangulation; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Chase Matthew Griffiths, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Luis Gerardo Garcia-Ayala, 33, Cotija, MX: Filing or maintaining false public records; federal detainer.

Shayne Larry Corbello, 43, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

