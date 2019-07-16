SW Louisiana records highest rain totals statewide from Barry

The latest river forecast from the National Weather Service shows the river has crested in Oberlin at just under 18 feet and is forecast to crest in Kinder at 19.5 feet later in the day Tuesday. Locations near the Calcasieu River at Sam Houston Jones State Park are still experiencing a water rise, but the forecast is for a crest of 9 feet today at the park. Old Town Bay is headed toward a major flood stage of 8 feet by Thursday and was at 6.5 feet as of Tuesday morning’s gauge reading.