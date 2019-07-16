Remnants of Barry drench parts of SWLA, leaving roads impassable and some in need of rescue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The remnants of Barry were no match for Southwest Louisiana Sunday night and Monday morning, dumping around 15 to 17 inches of rain across parts of northern Calcasieu, southeastern Beauregard, and a large swatch of Allen Parish, specifically areas around Oberlin and Oakdale, closing roads and flooding homes and businesses.
Strong southerly winds on Sunday also made for some road flooding in Cameron and southern Calcasieu Parishes on Sunday, specifically around Calcasieu Lake and in the Deatonville area.
The water left some roads impassable, but the high water didn’t stop some drivers from pressing their luck, leading to some dramatic rescues..
In a neighborhood on Cottongin Road in Oberlin, residents say they haven’t seen the water this high in years. I spoke to one man earlier who came to check on his mother who unfortunately has about a half-foot of flood water in her home this evening.
On Sutherland Road, authorities rescued a man in a pickup truck – they say he’s lucky to be alive because his truck was soon underwater.
"He realized it was getting too deep but water's so powerful, by the time he realized it, he put it in reverse and the water carried the truck sideways into the ditch," said Lt. Ron Johnson, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office marine division. Witness Maxine Cousins saw it happen. "This man starts going under water and I just happened to go out and I seen it and it's horrifying watching something like that,” Cousins said. “You can't stop and that's why I tell people, don't go down the road. There's a meaning for turn around don't drown." Johnson urges drivers to let the water recede and stay safe.
“Once you’re in the current, your only option is to hang onto a tree and hopefully you can get out of the vehicle alive,” he said.
