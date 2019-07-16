Remnants of Barry drench parts of SWLA, leaving roads impassable and some in need of rescue

"He realized it was getting too deep but water's so powerful, by the time he realized it, he put it in reverse and the water carried the truck sideways into the ditch," said Lt. Ron Johnson, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office marine division. Witness Maxine Cousins saw it happen. "This man starts going under water and I just happened to go out and I seen it and it's horrifying watching something like that,” Cousins said. “You can't stop and that's why I tell people, don't go down the road. There's a meaning for turn around don't drown." Johnson urges drivers to let the water recede and stay safe.