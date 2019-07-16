MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: Field of Dreams showing at Prien Lake Park on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Field of Dreams is showing this Friday night (July 19) at Prien Lake Park.
The movie will begin at sundown- close to 8 p.m. - but attendees are asked to arrive early to get a good seat. Bring your own blankets, chairs and picnic baskets. The movie will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
The special showing of Field of Dreams is put on by the Calcasieu Parish Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.
