FLOODED ROADS: Road updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DOTD says US 171, US 165, US 190, LA 26, LA 113, and LA 1151 across Allen, Beauregard, and Calcasieu Parish are now open.
Updates from Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One
- Edgerly Road open w/ no water
- Holbrook Park Road open w/ no water
- Dunn Ferry Road at West Fork Bridge - water in one lane - passable
- Bankens Road at Little River Bridge - Couple of inches of water on first bridge - passable
- Route 66 at Buxton Creek bridge CLOSED - high water
- Edwards Road from Willow Springs road CLOSED - high water
- Coffey Road - passable with about 2 inches of water
- Sutherland Road - open from Dunn Ferry, south to La. 378 spur
